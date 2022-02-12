Like chicken and waffle fries? Chick-fil-A is looking for a few good franchise operators

Tributes
By HNN Staff
Published: Feb. 11, 2022 at 5:11 PM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - If you love their waffle fries, chicken sandwiches and secret sauce, this may just be the job for you.

Chick-fil-A is looking for its next group of franchise owners to operate more new locations in Hawaii.

According to a national report, a Chick-fil-A operator can earn up to $200,000 a year.

But you’ll have to make a big investment.

You must pay a $10,000 franchise fee to apply and have more than five years of work experience.

An informational session is being held Feb. 16 at the Hyatt Regency Waikiki at 6 p.m.

To pre-register, click here.

So far, Chick-fil-A has confirmed the opening of four eateries in Hawaii.

