Like chicken and waffle fries? Chick-fil-A is looking for a few good franchise operators
Published: Feb. 11, 2022 at 5:11 PM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - If you love their waffle fries, chicken sandwiches and secret sauce, this may just be the job for you.
Chick-fil-A is looking for its next group of franchise owners to operate more new locations in Hawaii.
According to a national report, a Chick-fil-A operator can earn up to $200,000 a year.
But you’ll have to make a big investment.
You must pay a $10,000 franchise fee to apply and have more than five years of work experience.
An informational session is being held Feb. 16 at the Hyatt Regency Waikiki at 6 p.m.
To pre-register, click here.
So far, Chick-fil-A has confirmed the opening of four eateries in Hawaii.
