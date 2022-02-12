Tributes
HOLO cards will no longer be free as city adds fee for new bus passes

A united front at the State Capitol as Hawaii congressmembers announce new legislation aiming to permanently close the Red Hill fuel tanks.
By HNN Staff
Published: Feb. 11, 2022 at 10:04 PM HST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Beginning in March, HOLO bus cards will no longer be free.

The city Department of Transportation said it will now be charging $2 for those who need a new bus pass.

HOLO cards were first introduced in 2018 and have been free ever since, but officials said they hope the new fee will encourage riders to use the card more than once — instead of throwing them away.

HOLO cards are good for 5 years.

The Transportation Department said it has distributed more than 225,000 HOLO cards over the past few years and about 70,000 people use the cards each month.

The city said new disability, senior, and low-income bus riders will still be able to obtain their first cards for free.

For more information, click here.

