Hawaii reports 740 new COVID infections, 11 additional deaths

This brings the state’s total number of infections since the start of the pandemic to 230,978.
By HNN Staff
Published: Feb. 12, 2022 at 10:12 AM HST|Updated: moments ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The state Department of Health on Saturday reported 740 new coronavirus cases and 11 additional fatalities.

This brings the state’s total number of infections since the start of the pandemic to 230,978.

The death toll from the virus has risen to 1,258.

Over the last 14 days, the state reported 14,613 COVID infections.

Below is a breakdown of cases provided by the DOH.

