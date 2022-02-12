Hawaii reports 740 new COVID infections, 11 additional deaths

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The state Department of Health on Saturday reported 740 new coronavirus cases and 11 additional fatalities.

This brings the state’s total number of infections since the start of the pandemic to 230,978.

The death toll from the virus has risen to 1,258.

Over the last 14 days, the state reported 14,613 COVID infections.

Below is a breakdown of cases provided by the DOH.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.