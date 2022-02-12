Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
Advertisement

Baseball begins negotiating session as lockout continues

FILE - A rain-covered logo is seen at Fenway Park before Game 1 of the World Series baseball...
FILE - A rain-covered logo is seen at Fenway Park before Game 1 of the World Series baseball game between the Boston Red Sox and the Los Angeles Dodgers Tuesday, Oct. 23, 2018, in Boston.(Matt Slocum | AP Photo/Matt Slocum, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 12, 2022 at 8:16 AM HST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — Lawyers for locked-out players arrived at Major League Baseball’s office for the resumption of negotiations on Saturday, just four days before the scheduled start of spring training workouts.

Bruce Meyer, the union’s head negotiator, arrived with two staff lawyers for the session. Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred said Thursday that management planned to make a new offer at the meeting.

This was just the fifth bargaining session on core economics since the ninth work stoppage in baseball history began on Dec. 2, after the expiration of a five-year labor contract.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alexa Jacobs' family says she's been in a coma since she passed out from a heat stroke on Friday.
Maui police recruit who had 107-degree fever after training wakes up from coma
The countdown to Super Bowl 56 continues and while there are no Hawaii-born players on either...
Win or lose Sunday, the Rams’ DB Rapp has already booked offseason return to Hawaii
Maui Police Chief John Pelletier
After less than 2 months on the job, Maui’s police chief is asking for a big raise
Critics question new rules that would give liquor inspectors more power to shut down...
Critics assail proposal to allow inspectors to shut down bar based on ‘improper conduct’
Cheyleia Gomes continues her battle against DIPG.
‘Never gave up’: Young, inspirational cancer patient dies after hard-fought battle

Latest News

US soldiers line up during the visit of NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg at the Mihail...
Biden warns Putin of ‘severe costs’ of Ukraine invasion
A wounded Wisconsin police officer was gifted Super Bowl tickets to see his favorite team, the...
Officer wounded in line of duty gifted Super Bowl tickets
A wounded Wisconsin police officer was gifted Super Bowl tickets to see his favorite team, the...
Officer wounded in line of duty gifted Super Bowl tickets
Canadian truckers have brought part of Canada's capital (Source: CNN, CTV, City of...
Canada border blockade clearing peacefully as police move in