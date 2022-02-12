2 charged in fatal shooting of Hawaii woman in Las Vegas could face death penalty
Published: Feb. 11, 2022 at 4:31 PM HST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A grand jury in Nevada has indicted the two men accused of murdering a Waipahu grandmother on New Year’s Eve.
Jordan Ruby and Jesani Carter are accused of fatally shooting 66-year-old Clarice Yamaguchi during a robbery at a Las Vegas shopping mall.
Both suspects are being held without bail.
A county prosecutor has said the case may be considered for the death penalty.
Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.