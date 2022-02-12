Tributes
2 charged in fatal shooting of Hawaii woman in Las Vegas could face death penalty

Jesani Carter and Jordan Ruby were arrested in connection with the deadly incident.
Jesani Carter and Jordan Ruby were arrested in connection with the deadly incident.(Police)
By HNN Staff
Published: Feb. 11, 2022 at 4:31 PM HST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A grand jury in Nevada has indicted the two men accused of murdering a Waipahu grandmother on New Year’s Eve.

Jordan Ruby and Jesani Carter are accused of fatally shooting 66-year-old Clarice Yamaguchi during a robbery at a Las Vegas shopping mall.

Clarice Yamaguchi was remembered as the sweetest wife, mother, grandmother, aunt, friend and...
Clarice Yamaguchi was remembered as the sweetest wife, mother, grandmother, aunt, friend and co-worker to everyone who knew her.”(Courtesy)

Both suspects are being held without bail.

A county prosecutor has said the case may be considered for the death penalty.

