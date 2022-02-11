Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
Advertisement

Trucker convoy protest could disrupt the Super Bowl, DHS says

Freedom Convoy protestors have now cut off access to three U.S.-Canada border crossings. (Source: CNN, WDIV, CTV NETWORK, CBC NEWS, AMBASSADOR BRIDGE, POOL)
By Jenn Sullivan
Published: Feb. 11, 2022 at 5:58 AM HST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The Department of Homeland Security is warning that vaccine mandate protests, similar to the ones in Canada, could soon erupt in the United States as the Freedom Convoy blocks another artery between the United States and Canada.

Ambassador Bridge toll booths sat empty at the busiest international crossing in North America Thursday.

Freedom Convoy protestors have now cut off access to three U.S.-Canada border crossings in Michigan, North Dakota and Montana on the Canadian side of the border, disrupting economic resources flowing in between the two nations.

Dozens of protesters disrupted traffic at the Ottawa International Airport for about two hours Thursday morning, circling the airport’s arrivals and departure terminals.

The Canadian government is now sending additional Royal Canadian Mounted Police to assist with several protest locations in the country.

“The more resources, the more reinforcements, the safer and quicker we can end this unlawful and unsafe demonstration,” said Ottawa Police Chief Peter Sloly.

Now, DHS is warning law enforcement across the U.S. that a convoy of truckers protesting vaccine mandates, similar to the protests in Canada, could soon erupt in the U.S., potentially impacting the Super Bowl and President Joe Biden’s State of the Union Address.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

State Campaign Spending Commission records show that since 2014 the company and its affiliates...
Records: Company at center of legislative bribery scandal a big political donor
Clinton Kaaialii is facing charges after fleeing from police and sparking an hours-long...
32-year-old man arrested after hours-long barricade in Makaha
Cheyleia Gomes continues her battle against DIPG.
‘Never gave up’: Young, inspirational cancer patient dies after hard-fought battle
Officials said the three men were employed by a defense contractor prohibited from making...
3 former Hawaii-based contractors indicted for allegedly making illegal campaign donations
Environmentalists say Hawaii's 88-thousand cesspools release 53 million gallons of raw sewage...
Bribery scandal could focus discussion on closing cesspools, environmentalists say

Latest News

Depending on what you serve, the cost of a Super Bowl party could be 14% higher than last year.
Here’s why your Super Bowl party will cost more this year
This combination of photos provided by the Hennepin County Sheriff's Office in Minnesota on...
Official: Officers in Floyd killing trained about rights
Canadian truckers have brought part of Canada's capital (Source: CNN, CTV, City of...
Ontario declares an emergency over truck blockades in Canada
With suspected hate crimes in the Jewish community potentially on the rise, how can you report...
Suspected hate crimes in the Jewish community potentially on the rise, and how you can report one
Alexa Jacobs' family says she's been in a coma since she passed out from a heat stroke on Friday.
27-year-old Maui police recruit wakes up from coma after training