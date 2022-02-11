Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
Advertisement

Superintendent denies rumors of litter boxes in restrooms for students who ‘identify as cats’

Carroll School District Superintendent Casey Burlau denied the litter box rumors in a letter to students and parents. (Source: KCCI)
By Todd Magel
Published: Feb. 11, 2022 at 11:39 AM HST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(KCCI) - A school district in Iowa has been hit with rumors saying that students who “identify as cats” are allowed to use litter boxes in the school restrooms.

Carroll School District Superintendent Casey Burlau said it got so bad that he had to send a letter to students and parents on Monday.

“The rumor is that our schools have litter boxes in the restrooms to accommodate individuals who are self-identifying as animals. This is simply and emphatically not true,” Burlau wrote.

The same story has popped up at a few school districts across the country, starting with Midland Public Schools in Michigan in December after a parent brought up concerns about litter boxes in restrooms at a school board meeting.

Midland Public Schools Superintendent Michael E. Sharrow also had to address those rumors, saying they were false.

Iowa State Education Association Director Mary Jane Cobb said the litter box rumors are a right-wing attempt to mock LGBTQ+ restroom equality.

“It’s absurd, and it’s mean-spirited, and it is absolutely not the focus we should be having right now,” Cobb said.

Copyright 2022 KCCI via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cheyleia Gomes continues her battle against DIPG.
‘Never gave up’: Young, inspirational cancer patient dies after hard-fought battle
Officials said the three men were employed by a defense contractor prohibited from making...
3 former Hawaii-based contractors indicted for allegedly making illegal campaign donations
Clinton Kaaialii is facing charges after fleeing from police and sparking an hours-long...
32-year-old man arrested after hours-long barricade in Makaha
State Campaign Spending Commission records show that since 2014 the company and its affiliates...
Records: Company at center of legislative bribery scandal a big political donor
Environmentalists say Hawaii's 88-thousand cesspools release 53 million gallons of raw sewage...
Bribery scandal could focus discussion on closing cesspools, environmentalists say

Latest News

Critics assail proposal to allow inspectors to shut down bar based on ‘improper conduct’
Critics assail proposal to allow inspectors to shut down bar based on ‘improper conduct’
Maui Police Chief John Pelletier
After less than 2 months on the job, Maui’s police chief is asking for a big raise
FILE - McKenzie Farias, 8, holds the hand of her father, Michael, as she receives the Pfizer...
In reversal, FDA puts brakes on COVID shots for kids under 5
U.S. Reps. Kai Kahele and Ed Case have introduced federal legislation aimed at permanently...
Kahele, Case introduce federal legislation to permanently shut down Red Hill facility
Canadian truckers have brought part of Canada's capital (Source: CNN, CTV, City of...
Canadian judge orders an end to blockade at border bridge