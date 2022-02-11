Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
Advertisement

Share your love this Valentine’s Day to help protect native birds

The River of Life Mission has reached an agreement with the city to move its daily homeless meal operations from Chinatown to multiple hubs throughout Oahu.
By HNN Staff
Published: Feb. 10, 2022 at 10:05 PM HST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - After vandals broke into the Maui Forest Bird Recovery Project last year, the organization is holding a Valentine’s Day-themed fundraiser to help pay for repairs.

The fundraiser called “For the Love of the Birds” is hoping to raise money to replace damaged and stolen equipment. Among the tools the project hopes to buy are an air compressor and generators as well as replacing locks and enhancing security.

“It breaks our hearts that these thieves would steal from a project like this and cost us precious funds that would have otherwise gone towards our ongoing conservation work,” said Dr. Hanna Mounce, MFBRP Research and Management project coordinator.

Donations up to $2022 dollars will be matched by an anonymous donor.

For more information or to donate, click here.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alexa Jacobs' family says she's been in a coma since she passed out from a heat stroke on Friday.
27-year-old Maui police recruit in coma after passing out during training
FILE - Bob Saget attends the Friars Club Roast of "Today Show" host Matt Lauer on Friday, Oct....
Family: Bob Saget died after accidental blow to the head
Clinton Kaaialii is facing charges after fleeing from police and sparking an hours-long...
32-year-old man arrested after hours-long barricade in Makaha
State Campaign Spending Commission records show that since 2014 the company and its affiliates...
Records: Company at center of legislative bribery scandal a big political donor
Political onlookers expressed shock Tuesday as federal prosecutors accused two former state...
Bribery scandal at state Capitol spurs new questions about legislative transparency

Latest News

Critics question new rules that would give liquor inspectors more power to shut down...
Critics question liquor commission on ‘improper conduct’ that could shut down establishments
The River of Life Mission will be moving its homeless meal services from Chinatown to multiple...
Under deal with the city, religious mission to stop feeding homeless in Chinatown
Under deal with the city, religious mission to stop feeding homeless in Chinatown
Under deal with the city, religious mission to stop feeding homeless in Chinatown
Cheyleia Gomes, young cancer patient who inspired thousands, dies at age 11
Cheyleia Gomes, young cancer patient who inspired thousands, dies at age 11