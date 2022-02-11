Share your love this Valentine’s Day to help protect native birds

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - After vandals broke into the Maui Forest Bird Recovery Project last year, the organization is holding a Valentine’s Day-themed fundraiser to help pay for repairs.

The fundraiser called “For the Love of the Birds” is hoping to raise money to replace damaged and stolen equipment. Among the tools the project hopes to buy are an air compressor and generators as well as replacing locks and enhancing security.

“It breaks our hearts that these thieves would steal from a project like this and cost us precious funds that would have otherwise gone towards our ongoing conservation work,” said Dr. Hanna Mounce, MFBRP Research and Management project coordinator.

Donations up to $2022 dollars will be matched by an anonymous donor.

For more information or to donate, click here.

