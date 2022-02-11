Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
Advertisement

Restaurant owner helps deliver baby on Miami roadside

By Christian De La Rosa
Published: Feb. 11, 2022 at 10:27 AM HST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIAMI (WPLG) - A restaurant owner was on her way to work when she stopped to make a special roadside delivery.

Stela Niznik was driving to her Chicken and the Egg restaurant after she left yoga class when she saw a woman in desperate need of help.

“Usually we set an intention, and I told myself my intention was to do something good for someone today,” Niznik said.

Her intentions would be put to good use driving through downtown Miami when she came across a car parked in the middle of the street.

“The woman was pregnant and wearing a dress, and I could see blood all over her legs,” Niznik said.

Niznik quickly pulled over and called 911. She had her yoga mat, and the operator asked her to use it and follow her instructions.

“So, I look, I’m like, ‘Well, I, I see the head. I see the baby’s head and the hair,’” Niznik recalled. “She said ‘OK, now I need you to take a deep breath, and I need you to stay calm. You need to deliver this baby right now.’ I’m on the phone, I’m like, ‘What?’ My first thought was, I didn’t even sanitize my hands!”

She proceeded to deliver the baby on a downtown roadside curb.

“I’m pushing with one hand, and with the other hand I just started slapping her legs, yelling at her like crazy, I’m like, ‘Come on mom! You got this. Just keep on pushing, push!’” Niznik said. “And then eventually the baby just perfectly landed in my hands.”

A newborn was delivered by a restaurant owner alongside a downtown Miami roadway.
A newborn was delivered by a restaurant owner alongside a downtown Miami roadway.

The healthy baby girl was delivered by a well-intentioned stranger who chose to stop.

The newborn’s father, who recently arrived from Haiti, said no one else stopped to help except for Niznik. He said he didn’t have words to describe how thankful he was.

“We don’t stop often enough,” Niznik said. “That could’ve probably turned out totally different.”

The mother and newborn made it to the hospital soon after, and both are in good health.

Copyright 2022 WPLG via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cheyleia Gomes continues her battle against DIPG.
‘Never gave up’: Young, inspirational cancer patient dies after hard-fought battle
State Campaign Spending Commission records show that since 2014 the company and its affiliates...
Records: Company at center of legislative bribery scandal a big political donor
Clinton Kaaialii is facing charges after fleeing from police and sparking an hours-long...
32-year-old man arrested after hours-long barricade in Makaha
Officials said the three men were employed by a defense contractor prohibited from making...
3 former Hawaii-based contractors indicted for allegedly making illegal campaign donations
Environmentalists say Hawaii's 88-thousand cesspools release 53 million gallons of raw sewage...
Bribery scandal could focus discussion on closing cesspools, environmentalists say

Latest News

Farah Gout, 27, confessed to Omaha police that he had sexually assaulted a child who was a...
Nebraska man confesses — twice — to sexually assaulting child, records show
This combination of photos provided by the Hennepin County Sheriff's Office in Minnesota on...
Teen bystander testifies she knew instantly George Floyd was ‘in distress’
President Joe Biden gives remarks Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022. (CNN, POOL)
Biden orders 3,000 more troops to Poland amid Ukraine crisis
Canadian truckers have brought part of Canada's capital (Source: CNN, CTV, City of...
Canadian authorities turn up the pressure on protesters
Critics question new rules that would give liquor inspectors more power to shut down...
Critics assail proposal to allow inspectors to shut down bar based on ‘improper conduct’