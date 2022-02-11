Rainbow Wahine softball opens season on the Ninth Island in UNLV Rebel Kickoff Tournament

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Rainbow Wahine Softball team is set to open their 2022 season on the road this weekend in Las Vegas.

After losing seven seniors to Graduation last year, the Wahine head to Sin city with a revamped roster, set to play in UNLV’s Rebel Kickoff tournament — facing off with the Host Rebs, BYU and Big West Conference foe Cal State Bakersfield.

“We need to focus on how we can gel as a team, but also move forward as a team, not individually you know.” Senior shortstop Nawai Kaupe told reporters. “Oh i’m excited and i’m speaking for the team as well, were all excited for the opportunity and were just grateful.”

UH is coming off a COVID-shortened 2021 schedule that saw them finish with a 12-19 record, not the outcome they were hoping for, but with a complete off season under their belt, the Wahine look to turn things around in 2022.

“This year with a full fall, fall tournament and everything, I think were ready to go with some new ingredients I call them.” Head coach Bob Coolen said. “I think we graduated seven players which is huge, kept some players that we wanted to keep behind such as Britnee rossi, Nawai Kaupe and from there we have some more pitching and were ready to go, were on the road no problems.”

Hawaii meets BYU and UNLV in double-header action on Friday and Saturday, followed by a single game against Bakersfield on Sunday.

After the loss of some key seniors, the remaining leaders on the team want to use this weekend as a way to strengthen their bond to help them get through the rest of their long season.

“We preach about ohana here and I want to be able to show that and not just speak that cause its hard, but its easier said than done right.” Kaupe said. “It would be awesome for us to show everyone else that were a solid team and we can do this and we can win not just four games, but right after that as well.”

However, their mindsetis just take it one game at a time.

“Definitely taking it one game at a time, that’s our main goal, but you know my competitive spirit, I like win them all.” Kaupe said.

First pitch against the Cougs is set for Friday at 9:30 a.m. Hawaii time, followed by their game against UNLV in the afternoon.

