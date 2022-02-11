Tributes
Police: Speed a factor in deadly motorcycle crash on Likelike Hwy.

Your top local headlines for Feb. 11, 2022.
By HNN Staff
Published: Feb. 11, 2022 at 5:31 AM HST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A woman is dead following a motorcycle crash on the Likelike Highway on Thursday night, Honolulu police said.

It happened around 10:30 p.m. in the Kaneohe-bound direction of the highway just outside the Wilson Tunnel.

Police said the woman was the passenger on the motorcycle being driven by a 25-year-old man.

According to authorities, the man lost control while speeding and hit a concrete barrier, ejecting both off the motorcycle.

The woman, who has not yet been identified, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The man was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Both were wearing helmets at the time of the crash.

Speed appears to be a contributing factor, but it’s unclear of drugs or alcohol were involved.

This is the sixth traffic fatality on Oahu this year compared to five at the same time last year.

