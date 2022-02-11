Open House: Phenomenal home in Kaimuki Heights and a charming single level home in Hau’ula

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - If you’re in the market for a new home, listen up! It’s time for Open House sponsored by First Hawaiian Bank, and now’s your chance to check out these listings.

First up, this phenomenal Kaimuki Heights property features spectacular views of Koko Head, Pacific Ocean, and Diamond Head. Enjoy remarkable sunrises from the top and bottom floors of this 10 bedroom, 5.5 bathroom home, which also features an office, an auxiliary unit with its own full bathroom, covered patio area, and fully enclosed laundry room with coin operated washer and dryer. This detached single family custom home is located across Kapi’olani Community College campus and features 2 dedicated parking stalls with the potential for more. Conveniently located 5 minutes from Kahala Mall and Waikiki Beach with shopping, restaurants, activities and much more. Imagine the potential!

Next up, a charming single level home in Hauula with 3 bedrooms, 1.5 bathrooms on a flat lot with ample area to plant a garden and create a lush landscape! This house features a carport for 2 cars, new roof and a fully fenced in yard. The house is close to a shopping center, school, bus stop, and is adjacent to Asia Pacific International School campus with green fields and a good mountain view. Hauula has much to offer the country minded. Schedule your private showing today!

