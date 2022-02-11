Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
Advertisement

Ohio store clerk attacked with machete, police say

Store worker attacked with machete
Store worker attacked with machete(woio)
By Brian Koster and WOIO News Staff
Published: Feb. 10, 2022 at 6:34 PM HST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAKEWOOD, Ohio (WOIO/Gray News) - A store employee was attacked with a machete after trying to stop a shoplifter Thursday night.

The attack happened around 6:45 pm at Moon’s Food Store located at Detroit Avenue and Bunts Road.

A store employee told 19 News that the suspect was trying to steal a cookie when his co-worker confronted the man outside the store; that’s when he was attacked.

The suspect is in custody, according to police.

The employee was taken to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Copyright 2022 WOIO/Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alexa Jacobs' family says she's been in a coma since she passed out from a heat stroke on Friday.
27-year-old Maui police recruit in coma after passing out during training
FILE - Bob Saget attends the Friars Club Roast of "Today Show" host Matt Lauer on Friday, Oct....
Family: Bob Saget died after accidental blow to the head
Clinton Kaaialii is facing charges after fleeing from police and sparking an hours-long...
32-year-old man arrested after hours-long barricade in Makaha
State Campaign Spending Commission records show that since 2014 the company and its affiliates...
Records: Company at center of legislative bribery scandal a big political donor
Political onlookers expressed shock Tuesday as federal prosecutors accused two former state...
Bribery scandal at state Capitol spurs new questions about legislative transparency

Latest News

A selection of beef cuts is displayed at a Publix Supermarket, Wednesday, Oct. 20, 2021, in...
How inflation and tangled supply lines are gripping economy
Forecast: Steady winds through Tuesday, lighter winds due on Wednesday
Forecast: After a short period of slow winds, the trade winds will pick up this weekend
FILE - In this courtroom sketch, from left, former Minneapolis police Officer Tou Thao,...
Lieutenant: Officers should have tried to stop Floyd killing
Canadian truckers have brought part of Canada's capital (Source: CNN, CTV, City of...
US urges Canada to use federal powers to end bridge blockade