Oahu man charged with sexual assault after allegedly groping 13-year-old

The River of Life Mission has reached an agreement with the city to move its daily homeless meal operations from Chinatown to multiple hubs throughout Oahu.
By HNN Staff
Published: Feb. 10, 2022 at 9:00 PM HST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - An Oahu man is charged with sexual assault after police said he allegedly pushed a 13-year-old girl into a public bathroom stall and molested her.

Officials said 30-year-old Luke Ramos is accused of groping and kissing the girl on Feb. 2 at Kalama Beach Park in Kailua.

Police said he was arrested on an unrelated theft charge.

His bail is set at $750,000.

