Oahu man charged with sexual assault after allegedly groping 13-year-old

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - An Oahu man is charged with sexual assault after police said he allegedly pushed a 13-year-old girl into a public bathroom stall and molested her.

Officials said 30-year-old Luke Ramos is accused of groping and kissing the girl on Feb. 2 at Kalama Beach Park in Kailua.

Police said he was arrested on an unrelated theft charge.

His bail is set at $750,000.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.