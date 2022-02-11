Oahu man charged with sexual assault after allegedly groping 13-year-old
Published: Feb. 10, 2022 at 9:00 PM HST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - An Oahu man is charged with sexual assault after police said he allegedly pushed a 13-year-old girl into a public bathroom stall and molested her.
Officials said 30-year-old Luke Ramos is accused of groping and kissing the girl on Feb. 2 at Kalama Beach Park in Kailua.
Police said he was arrested on an unrelated theft charge.
His bail is set at $750,000.
Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.