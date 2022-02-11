Concern among residents, legislators grow over new MPD chief’s request for big raise

WAILUKU (HawaiiNewsNow) - There’s growing concern among Maui residents regarding the new police chief’s request for a raise.

The pay hike recommendation heads to the salary commission Friday morning for a vote.

Maui Police Chief John Pelletier told police commissioners last week that he took a pay cut when he left Las Vegas as a police captain.

Councilwoman Yuki Lei Sugimura criticized the request and said Pelletier knew what he signed up for when he applied for the job.

“We weren’t asking you to come. You decided to come. And if you do, then you should have known what you’re walking into,” Sugimura said.

Pelletier was sworn in on December 15th.

He currently makes $158,851 a year.

Last week, after 50 days on the job, he asked the police commission for $195,000 a year instead — a 23% raise.

However, commissioners believed he deserved more and recommended a 29% raise — $205,000 instead.

“The harder you work, it should be the more you get, and in this particular case, he’s working very hard,” commissioner Mark Redeker said last week.

In addition to a pay cut, Pelletier cited Hawaii’s high cost of living, and said two of his assistant chiefs make more than him.

“Depending on when they promoted and different things, that’s the salary that they have,” Pelletier told commissioners during the special meeting last week.

Commissioners passed the recommendation unanimously.

“When your people that are below you are making more than the leader, it sets up a funky dynamic,” said commissioner Stacy Moniz.

The chair of the Maui Chapter Board of Directors for SHOPO, the police union, said officers are currently working without a contract and haven’t seen a salary boost in the last seven months.

“This whole topic has been a morale killer for officers,” said Sgt. Nick Krau. “Majority of the members, they’re angry, they’re frustrated.”

Sugimura said she plans to testify at Friday’s Salary Commission meeting.

“To have this kind of uproar in the community is disruptive and it should be smooth sailing forward, I thought. So, I look forward to seeing what is going to happen tomorrow at the Salary Commission,” Sugimura said.

The meeting begins at 8:30 a.m. and is open for public testimony.

