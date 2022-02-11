Kahele, Case introduce federal legislation to permanently shut down Red Hill facility

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - U.S. Reps. Kai Kahele and Ed Case have introduced federal legislation aimed at permanently shutting down the Navy’s Red Hill underground fuel storage facility.

The two made the announcement at a news conference at the state Capitol building that was also attended by state lawmakers, Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi and members of the community.

“The Navy has shown repeatedly that they are ill equipped and incapable of making Red Hill safe,” Kahele said, at the news conference. “We will not stop fighting until this contamination crisis is fixed, our drinking water is safe and the Red Hill facility is closed permanently.”

Also Friday, U.S. Sen. Brian Schatz announced he’d introduce companion legislation to shut down Red Hill. The measure also includes reimbursements to the city and state for costs incurred with the crisis.

The House measure would:

Discontinue all fuel operations at the Red Hill underground fuel storage facility;

Defuel all the bulk storage tanks by the end of 2022;

Permanently close the facility in accordance with EPA protocols;

and fund environmental remediation linked to the November 2021 spill at the facility;

Case said there is work underway to get bipartisan support for the measure.

The crisis dates back to Thanksgiving, when families on the Navy’s water line started reporting illnesses after drinking or using the water and said their taps smelled strongly of fuel.

The line serves 93,000 households and its water is still not safe to drink.

Meanwhile, the public water system has been forced to stop using three separate wells for fear the spilled fuel could migrate, contaminating water sources that serve much of the urban core.

The Red Hill fuel tanks sit just 100 feet above the groundwater aquifer that serves as the principal sources of drinking water for Oahu.

In December, the state ordered the Navy to empty the underground fuel storage tanks, say they posed an imminent risk to public health. The Navy is fighting that order in court.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.