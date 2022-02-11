LA law enforcement launch campaigns to target human trafficking ahead of Super Bowl

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Ahead of all the fun and festivities of the Super Bowl, law enforcement unveiled anti-human trafficking campaigns in Los Angeles.

They want the public to be on the lookout for anyone who appears to be a victim of exploitation as abused children, young women and men are often moved from state to state ahead of big events.

City and state police and federal agents have already busted suspected traffickers from different parts of the country who are in town because of the big game.

Authorities said sometimes victims are forced to walk the streets while other times they’re exploited through apps.

“It’s very hard because social media is everywhere, the internet is everywhere,” said Special Agent Randal Hill of Homeland Security Investigations.

Federal agents with HSI have been running various operations associated with the Super Bowl — and they’ve been working with LAPD.

“It is extremely important to work with our federal partners because us by ourselves and working as an island, it’s not going to work,” said LAPD Capt. Lillian Carranza. “We need not only the local but state and federal partners. Without them we would not be successful.”

Operations have already started days ago with undercover units.

Agents from Arizona are also in Los Angeles as part of their preparation for next year’s Super Bowl.

Meanwhile, the NFL is also working to raise awareness through their “It’s a penalty” campaign — which feature messages from well-known athletes.

