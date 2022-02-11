Hawaii reports 707 new COVID-19 infections, 8 additional deaths

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The state Department of Health on Friday reported 707 new coronavirus cases.

This brings the state’s total number of infections since the start of the pandemic to 230,238.

The state also reported eight additional fatalities, raising the death toll to 1,247.

Over the last 14 days, the DOH has reported 15,951

Below is a breakdown of cases provided by the DOH.

