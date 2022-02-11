Tributes
Equipment issues prompt water conservation notice for some Hawaii Island areas

By Tori DeJournett
Published: Feb. 10, 2022 at 4:53 PM HST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Hawaii County Department of Water Supply issued an immediate water restriction for Laupahoehoe and North Hilo until further notice due to equipment malfunctions.

DWS said drinking water will be delivered to impacted residents.

In the meantime, officials are asking residents and businesses to reduce water usage by 25% to ensure everyone’s water needs are met.

Here are some tips provided by DWS to help conserve water:

  • Wash only full loads of laundry and dishes.
  • Check faucets and pipes for leaks.
  • Do not let water run when washing hands, shaving, and brushing teeth.
  • Reduce showering times.
  • Use water-saving devices whenever possible.
  • Use a broom instead of a water hose when gathering leaves and grass clippings.

DWS apologizes for any inconvenience this may cause to those affected.

For updates on the water restriction, click here.

