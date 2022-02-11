Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
Advertisement

Forecast: Trade winds return over the weekend with passing showers

Forecast: Trade winds return over the weekend with passing showers
Forecast: Trade winds return over the weekend with passing showers(Hawaii News Now)
By Guy Hagi
Published: Feb. 11, 2022 at 3:21 AM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The light wind weather pattern holds today with a few afternoon showers, trade winds will return over the weekend as high pressure builds. Periods of enhanced windward rainfall will accompany the trades as disturbance passes over the state, decreasing stability.

The current NW swell has dropped below advisory levels. The next NW swell will peak Tuesday and Wednesday, it may push north and west facing shore surf back up to High Surf Advisory levels. A reinforcing west northwest swell will build in around next Friday. Small, south swell energy will move through during the next few days. A slightly larger, long period south swell is scheduled to arrive late Monday into Tuesday.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

State Campaign Spending Commission records show that since 2014 the company and its affiliates...
Records: Company at center of legislative bribery scandal a big political donor
Clinton Kaaialii is facing charges after fleeing from police and sparking an hours-long...
32-year-old man arrested after hours-long barricade in Makaha
Cheyleia Gomes continues her battle against DIPG.
‘Never gave up’: Young, inspirational cancer patient dies after hard-fought battle
Officials said the three men were employed by a defense contractor prohibited from making...
3 former Hawaii-based contractors indicted for allegedly making illegal campaign donations
Environmentalists say Hawaii's 88-thousand cesspools release 53 million gallons of raw sewage...
Bribery scandal could focus discussion on closing cesspools, environmentalists say

Latest News

Forecast: Steady winds through Tuesday, lighter winds due on Wednesday
Forecast: After a short period of slow winds, the trade winds will pick up this weekend
Slower winds for now
Hawaii News Now- Evening Weather Jen Robbins
Hawaii News Now Sunrise Weather Report - Thursday, February 10, 2022
Hawaii News Now Sunrise Weather Report - Thursday, February 10, 2022
Forecast: Light winds to persist through Friday
Forecast: Light winds to persist through Friday