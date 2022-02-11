Forecast: Trade winds return over the weekend with passing showers

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The light wind weather pattern holds today with a few afternoon showers, trade winds will return over the weekend as high pressure builds. Periods of enhanced windward rainfall will accompany the trades as disturbance passes over the state, decreasing stability.

The current NW swell has dropped below advisory levels. The next NW swell will peak Tuesday and Wednesday, it may push north and west facing shore surf back up to High Surf Advisory levels. A reinforcing west northwest swell will build in around next Friday. Small, south swell energy will move through during the next few days. A slightly larger, long period south swell is scheduled to arrive late Monday into Tuesday.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.