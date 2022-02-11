Tributes
Forecast: Trade winds return over the weekend with passing showers

Friday forecast
By Guy Hagi
Published: Feb. 11, 2022 at 4:43 AM HST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The light wind weather pattern holds Friday with a few afternoon showers.

Trade winds will return over the weekend as high pressure builds.

Periods of enhanced windward rainfall will accompany the trades as disturbance passes over the state, decreasing stability.

The current northwest swell has dropped below advisory levels.

The next northwest swell will peak Tuesday and Wednesday. It may push north- and west-facing shore surf back up to high surf advisory levels.

A reinforcing west-northwest swell will build in around next Friday.

Small, south swell energy will move through during the next few days.

A slightly larger, long-period south swell is scheduled to arrive late Monday into Tuesday.

