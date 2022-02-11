Tributes
The fingerprints of the man who killed JFK’s assassin are up for auction

The fingerprints of Jack Leon Ruby, the man who killed Lee Harvey Oswald, are up for auction.
The fingerprints of Jack Leon Ruby, the man who killed Lee Harvey Oswald, are up for auction.(Heritage Auctions)
By Andrew McMunn
Published: Feb. 10, 2022 at 3:18 PM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
(Gray News) – The fingerprints of the man who killed Lee Harvey Oswald, President John F. Kennedy’s assassin, are up for auction this month.

The FBI card features the typed name of Jack Leon Ruby, his signature and his prints, recorded Nov. 25, 1963. The prints on the card are from only nine fingers, with one of his fingers having been bitten off at the knuckle in a barroom brawl, according to Heritage Auctions.

The Dallas nightclub owner lunged forward and fired a single shot at Oswald’s abdomen on Nov. 24, 1963, when he was leaving police headquarters two days after the assassination of JFK. It was the first murder committed on live television.

Heritage Auctions says the document has been fully vetted and approved for sale.

The opening bid is $10,000 but the auction site says it could go for as much as $40,000.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. CNN Newsource contributed to this report.

