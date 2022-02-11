Critics question liquor commission on ‘improper conduct’ that could shut down establishments

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Honolulu Liquor Commission is looking at a major overhaul of its rules regarding liquor licenses.

One of the new proposals include one that would give liquor inspectors the power to shut down a business if they see what’s only defined as “improper conduct.”

“Rules with this kind of vague wording have often been weaponized against minority groups, giving government officials or prejudiced individuals the power to hide behind rule wording and anonymous reports to run desired minorities out of their neighborhoods,” said Joseph Luna.

Luna is one of the owners of Scarlet Honolulu, a downtown gay nightclub that has already filed a federal discrimination lawsuit, claiming it has been unfairly targeted by liquor inspectors and the state Department of Commerce and Consumer Affairs.

The proposed rule change would give inspectors the power to shut down a bar for conduct that is “not fit and proper.”

“I think the commission in its own discretion can determine what is fit and proper, and I don’t believe this is an appropriate rule change,” said business attorney Keith Kiuchi.

“If they can, basically on a whim, close down a place for 24 hours, that does inestimable harm, not only to the business but to its patrons, its reputation,” said John Blatt, who owns two Waikiki establishments that have catered to the gay community.

The rule would also let commissioners act based on anonymous complaints against an establishment.

Critics argue that the definition of “fit and proper” is not clear.

“To suggest in what’s proposed that somebody in the community can call in, or an investigator can come in and say, ‘I just saw behavior that’s improper conduct’ — how is that defined?” asked attorney Michael Green.

“Laws such as that have been used to very dramatically harass gay bars, the patrons,” said Blatt.

But Green and other attorneys told the commission that the rule is too vague and gives inspectors too much power over any establishment.

“When you are exposing someone to the loss of their livelihood for an undefined reason, it makes no sense. It is illegal,” Green told the commission.

Commission members will look at written testimony before discussing the proposal rules and voting on them in a future meeting.

