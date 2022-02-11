Cheyleia Gomes, young cancer patient who inspired thousands, dies at age 11

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - It was a heartbreaking day for loved ones of 11-year-old Cheyleia Gomes whose battle with an aggressive brain tumor came to an end Wednesday evening.

The young Kahaluu girl was first diagnosed with diffuse intrinsic pontine glioma, or DIPG, in 2020.

Since then, her family spent thousands of dollars to get her the best possible care for the condition. Her treatment included clinical trials in New York as the disease quickly took over her motor skills.

In her final weeks, the family said Cheyleia also tested positive for COVID-19, further complicating her quality of life.

Throughout her journey, young Cheyleia inspired thousands of people in Hawaii and abroad with her fighting spirit and will to push on. Tributes have been pouring in online since her passing.

The family says they are thankful for everyone who has donated and supported their mission to find a cure.

Her funeral is scheduled for Feb. 21 at 10 a.m. at the Valley of the Temples in Windward Oahu with a celebration of life to follow at 1 p.m.

