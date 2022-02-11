Tributes
App created by UH researcher captures deep sounds waves from Tonga eruption

The state Senate has sent a letter to the secretary of the Navy, saying "these legal games need to stop."
By Tori DeJournett
Published: Feb. 10, 2022 at 4:39 PM HST|Updated: moments ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The massive underwater volcano eruption in Tonga last month created a blast that was seen from space. It also generated a sound wave recorded around the world, including on Hawaii phones.

Users who had the app RedVox Recorder, created by University of Hawaii at Manoa researcher Milton Garces, were able to see the recording of the sound waves from the Tonga eruption.

The app showed a huge spike in sound interaction during the natural phenomenon.

Screenshot of RedVox App recording infrasound from Tonga eruption.
Screenshot of RedVox App recording infrasound from Tonga eruption.(UH ISLA)

Garces has spent more than 25 years developing technology to monitor deep sound waves like the one created by the Hunga Tonga-Hunga-Haʻapai volcano’s eruption.

“The frequency of these sounds, their pitch is too low for us humans to hear but the technology that we are using here at the infrasound laboratory detects the sounds from monitoring stations, as well as from a network of smartphone users who have downloaded the RedVox application,” said Garces.

The RedVox Recorder app was created in 2014 to detect infrasound from atmospheric blasts — and it’s available for anyone to download for free.

If you’re hoping to see the app in action, Garces said it is predicted that this Friday near midnight a sound wave is slated to move over Earth.

