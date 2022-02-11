Tributes
27-year-old Maui police recruit wakes up from coma after training

Your top local headlines for Feb. 11, 2022.
By HNN Staff
Published: Feb. 11, 2022 at 6:22 AM HST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Maui police recruit who went into a coma after passing out during training last week has woken up, her family says.

According to an update posted on Thursday on a GoFundMe page to help with the recovery of 27-year-old Alexa Jacobs, she “Hulk ripped her breathing tube out and decided she was ready to be awake.” She even cracked a few jokes.

The update said her body is trying to heal itself and she has a long road ahead, but she knows her friends and family are there to support her.

Jacobs’ family said her body temperature was 107 degrees when she passed out from a heat stroke last Friday, and she’s been hospitalized since.

Maui police have not given any details on what led up to Jacobs passing out, other than that she was participating in the department’s academy. Officials said in a release, “Out of respect for the employee’s medical privacy, no further information is to be released.”

Jacobs’ family has raised more than $26,000 through her GoFundMe page.

