WATCH: Here are some of the best Team USA gold medal moments (so far) in Beijing

Nathan Chen, of the United States, holds his national flag as he celebrates after winning the...
Nathan Chen, of the United States, holds his national flag as he celebrates after winning the gold medal in the men's free skate program during the figure skating event at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022, in Beijing.(Source: AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
By HNN Staff
Published: Feb. 10, 2022 at 11:17 AM HST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Team USA has already had some stunning gold medal wins at the Winter Olympics in Beijing and there are still 10 days of competition left.

Need to catch up? Here are some must-see moments you might have missed:

  • On Day 6 of the Olympics, figure skater Nathan Chen won singles gold with a stunning 218.63-point free skate, capitalizing on his world record 113.97-point short program.
  • Also on Day 6, defending gold medalist snowboarder Chloe Kim of the U.S. took the top prize after opening with an impressive performance in Run 1 of the women’s halfpipe.
  • In freestyle skiing, Chris Lillis’ massive quintuple-twisting triple in Final 2 helped lead him and teammates Ashley Caldwell and Justin Schoenefeld to a stunning victory over China.

