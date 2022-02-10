Tributes
Tip that suspects were selling drugs to kids leads to massive bust on Maui

Maui police seized over $122,000 worth of drugs from a Lahaina home Tuesday following a tip that two suspects were selling the drugs to kids.
By HNN Staff
Published: Feb. 9, 2022 at 5:12 PM HST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Maui police seized over $122,000 worth of drugs from a Lahaina home Tuesday following a tip that two suspects were selling the drugs to kids.

Keiundris McQuirter, 22, and 20-year-old Kamahie Baricuatro are facing multiple charges in connection with the drug bust.

Maui Police Chief John Pelletier said officers also recovered about $14,000 in cash and a revolver.

“This illustrates how effective we can be as an agency when we target violent crime and we go after those that prey on the most precious resource this community and every community has, which is our children,” he said. “We are not going to let that happen ... we going to do everything we can.”

