On Thursday: Legendary snowboarder Shaun White competes in the halfpipe finals

By HNN Staff
Published: Feb. 10, 2022 at 1:48 PM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Legendary snowboarder Shaun White will compete in the halfpipe finals on Thursday ― and you won’t want to miss any of the action.

Catch coverage starting at 3 p.m. on KHNL.

Plus, watch competition in freestyle and alpine skiing.

Want to watch online? Click here and log in using your TV provider. You can also watch live coverage of the Olympics on the streaming service Peacock.

Looking for more competition at the Winter Games?

See a complete schedule and get details on where to watch by clicking here.

