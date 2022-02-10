Their beloved Toto went missing in July. 6 months later, he found his way home

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Erica Yoon and her husband, Steve Yang, have three kids and three cats. The oldest is Toto, the family favorite who shows up in just about every family photograph.

They’ve had him since he was a kitten.

“I was actually not a cat person. I was afraid of cats,” Yoon said.

Besides being the perfect pet, the black and white feline with a mustache marking has a knack for the great escape.

“He would dash outside. Then we would get him and bring him back to the house,” Yoon said.

Last July was a different story. Toto got outside their Ewa Beach home and vanished.

“The entire night he didn’t come back. After that it was just chaos,” Yoon said.

The family and their neighbors searched high and low, but no sign of Toto. The couple even set up a cat trap just in case.

“We put it out there with tuna and a lot of different treats. We did everything,” Yoon said.

Nothing worked.

Their missing cat flyers drew many responses that turned out to be false sightings or outright lies.

“I got so many text messages like that because on the flyer, we said I’m going to give a reward. There are some people who are trying to get money,” Yoon said.

She even got cruel messages telling her the cat was dead. Then came Feb. 1.

“I got a text message before my husband got a call,” she said. “The text message said, ‘This is the Humane Society. We found Toto.’”

A good Samaritan who remains anonymous spotted Toto near Pearl Harbor’s Navy Exchange. He was miles away from home.

“I really wish I could know who that gentleman is,” Yoon said.

The man turned Toto over to the Humane Society who found the family through the cat’s microchip. Seven months after he was lost, he was back.

“He knew. He remembered the house and us. It was just so amazing,” Yoon said.

She said she cried and cried. “A ton. So much,” she said.

A Humane Society investigator suspected someone snatched Toto, then dumped him.

“Because he was an indoor/outdoor cat, some people don’t like other cats to be in their backyard, they would sometimes do that. That’s what he said,” Yoon said.

The family has now put tracking devices on all of their cats. If Toto wanders away again, they’ll know exactly where to find him.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.