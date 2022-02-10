Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
Advertisement

That’s some ika! Angler reels in quite a catch off Hilo

Nikko Eterovich was fishing in Hilo basin around midnight last Tuesday when his crew saw a 33.8...
Nikko Eterovich was fishing in Hilo basin around midnight last Tuesday when his crew saw a 33.8 pound “mizu ika” or diamondback squid.(Nikko Eterovich)
By HNN Staff
Published: Feb. 9, 2022 at 4:47 PM HST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - It was a catch of a lifetime for a Hawaii Island angler.

Nikko Eterovich was fishing in Hilo basin around midnight last Tuesday when his crew saw a 33.8 pound “mizu ika” or diamondback squid.

Eterovich says he jumped into action, grabbed a homemade squid jig and caught the giant.

He’s been a commercial fisherman since he was 15 ― more than half his life ― and says he’s never caught an ika this big.

“We’re used to catching maybe half pound squid at most you know the larger ones are around 5 pounds,” he said.

“So we definitely didn’t have the setup for it but the stars aligned and we got lucky and landed it.”

Eterovich sold the fish so he didn’t get a chance to try it.

Biologists say diamondback squids can get up to 60 pounds and typically live for around a year. The one Eterovich was believed to be about 8 months old.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

federal prosecutors allege that former Senate Majority Leader Kalani English took thousands of...
Former Senate majority leader, 2nd lawmaker charged with taking big bribes for legislative action
Scott Deangelo
Honolulu police arrest suspect in connection with Pearl City homicide, arson
Alexa Jacobs' family says she's been in a coma since she passed out from a heat stroke on Friday.
27-year-old Maui police recruit in coma after passing out during training
While COVID cases are declining in Hawaii, the death rate is climbing.
New research sheds light on the link between fatality rates and race in Hawaii
Jai Troche
Police: Amateur MMA fighter confessed to sexually assaulting young girl

Latest News

Rapid response teams prepare to move military families back home
Aaron Donald of the LA Rams is not just the most dominant defensive player in the game now.
How Hawaii’s own ‘Coach Nokes’ helped prep one of football’s best defensive players
Maui police said they made a massive drug bust following a tip that two suspects were selling...
Tip that suspects were selling drugs to kids leads to massive bust on Maui
Officers and SWAT teams are headed to Makaha to investigate a barricade situation.
Police respond to apparent barricade situation in Makaha
Tip that suspects were selling drugs to kids leads to massive bust on Maui
Tip that suspects were selling drugs to kids leads to massive bust on Maui