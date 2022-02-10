State recruiting for deputy sheriffs on all islands

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The state is recruiting deputy sheriffs statewide.

Candidates are being sought for every island and recruiting will continue through Feb. 28.

“We are looking to fill multiple positions across the state,” said State Sheriff William “Billy” Oku.

“Most people think the sheriffs are only on Oahu, but the Sheriff Division is a statewide law enforcement agency with a proud, 176-year legacy.Our recruitment goal is to find professional, hard-working folks who want to build a lasting career as part of our Sheriff Division ohana.”

Candidates must be high school graduates and have at least two years of work experience.

After the initial recruitment, applicants will be tested on physical fitness and must complete a written test to gauge their reading, writing and comprehension skills.

Individuals who are selected from the recruitment will participate in a six month law enforcement recruit class, which will consist of classroom and on-the-job training.

