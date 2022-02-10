Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
Advertisement

Security guard added eyes to avant-garde painting, Russian gallery says

Someone damaged a work of art by drawing eyes on two of the figures.
Someone damaged a work of art by drawing eyes on two of the figures.(Source: The Art Newspaper Russia/CNN)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 10, 2022 at 8:50 AM HST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOSCOW (AP) — A Russian gallery says one of its security guards has vandalized an avant-garde painting on loan from the country’s top art repository by drawing eyes on the picture’s deliberately featureless faces. It said the damage can be repaired.

The Yeltsin Center in Ekaterinburg said the vandalism of the painting “Three Figures” by Anna Leporskaya occurred Dec. 7. It said the suspected culprit worked for a private company providing security at the gallery.

The painting, dating from the 1930s, shows three torsos and heads with hair but no facial features; the vandal drew eyes on two of them with a ballpoint pen. The Yeltsin Center said the painting has been sent for restoration to the State Tretyakov Gallery in Moscow, which owns it.

The Russian news site RBK said a criminal case has been opened on charges that carry a sentence of up to three months in prison. The picture had been reportedly insured for 74.9 million rubles (roughly $1 million).

Leporskaya, who lived from 1900-1982, was a student of Kazimir Malevich, a seminal Russian abstract artist best known for his 1915 work “Black Square.”

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alexa Jacobs' family says she's been in a coma since she passed out from a heat stroke on Friday.
27-year-old Maui police recruit in coma after passing out during training
FILE - Bob Saget attends the Friars Club Roast of "Today Show" host Matt Lauer on Friday, Oct....
Family: Bob Saget died after accidental blow to the head
Political onlookers expressed shock Tuesday as federal prosecutors accused two former state...
Bribery scandal at state Capitol spurs new questions about legislative transparency
Officers and SWAT teams are headed to Makaha to investigate a barricade situation.
Police respond to apparent barricade situation in Makaha
federal prosecutors allege that former Senate Majority Leader Kalani English took thousands of...
Former Senate majority leader, 2nd lawmaker charged with taking big bribes for legislative action

Latest News

File photo of COVID testing
Hawaii sees 1,195 new coronavirus infections, 6 additional deaths
Hawaii News Now anchor Stephanie Lum and her two best friends, Noli Kazama and Brooke Kane,...
Episode 99: Meet the parents of Team USA ice skater Madison Chock
Environmentalists say Hawaii's 88-thousand cesspools release 53 million gallons of raw sewage...
Bribery scandal could focus discussion on closing cesspools, environmentalists say
"Everyone has less money in their pockets today because of high drug prices, drug costs and...
Biden puts focus on drug prices in fight against inflation