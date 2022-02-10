Public input sought on disaster recovery plan following 2018 Kilauea eruption

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The public is being asked to weigh in on plans for Hawaii Volcanoes National Park in the wake of the Kilauea eruption in 2018.

The “Disaster Recovery Project” aims to repair, replace, relocate, or remove facilities and equipment damaged during the eruption and ensuing summit collapse.

They include road improvements on Crater Rim Drive, a new visitor’s center and restored access to the overlook at Uekahuna.

Virtual meetings are being held on Feb. 24 at 12 p.m. and 6 p.m.

A phone line has been opened to receive comments. The public can call (808) 460-6212 to leave a message.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.