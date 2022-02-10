Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
Advertisement

Public input sought on disaster recovery plan following 2018 Kilauea eruption

Park staff survey a closed and earthquake-damaged section of the south side of Crater Rim Drive
Park staff survey a closed and earthquake-damaged section of the south side of Crater Rim Drive(National Park Service)
By HNN Staff
Published: Feb. 10, 2022 at 5:59 AM HST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The public is being asked to weigh in on plans for Hawaii Volcanoes National Park in the wake of the Kilauea eruption in 2018.

The “Disaster Recovery Project” aims to repair, replace, relocate, or remove facilities and equipment damaged during the eruption and ensuing summit collapse.

They include road improvements on Crater Rim Drive, a new visitor’s center and restored access to the overlook at Uekahuna.

Virtual meetings are being held on Feb. 24 at 12 p.m. and 6 p.m.

A phone line has been opened to receive comments. The public can call (808) 460-6212 to leave a message.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alexa Jacobs' family says she's been in a coma since she passed out from a heat stroke on Friday.
27-year-old Maui police recruit in coma after passing out during training
FILE - Bob Saget attends the Friars Club Roast of "Today Show" host Matt Lauer on Friday, Oct....
Family: Bob Saget died after accidental blow to the head
Political onlookers expressed shock Tuesday as federal prosecutors accused two former state...
Bribery scandal at state Capitol spurs new questions about legislative transparency
Officers and SWAT teams are headed to Makaha to investigate a barricade situation.
Police respond to apparent barricade situation in Makaha
federal prosecutors allege that former Senate Majority Leader Kalani English took thousands of...
Former Senate majority leader, 2nd lawmaker charged with taking big bribes for legislative action

Latest News

State Campaign Spending Commission records show that since 2014 the company and its affiliates...
Records: Company at center of legislative bribery scandal a big political donor
Thursday forecast
Forecast: Light winds to persist through Friday
Canadian truckers have brought part of Canada's capital (Source: CNN, CTV, City of...
Canada truckers protest about 'freedom'
(Image: Hawaii News NOw)
Sunrise News Roundup (Feb. 10, 2022)