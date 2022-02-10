Tributes
Police pursuit on Maui ends with truck crashing into ocean

The incident happened around 9 a.m. Wednesday when the Maui Police Department said officers...
The incident happened around 9 a.m. Wednesday when the Maui Police Department said officers were tracking down suspects who were involved in “violent crimes.”(NICK WILSON)
By HNN Staff
Published: Feb. 9, 2022 at 6:48 PM HST|Updated: seconds ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A truck crashed into the ocean on Maui after police said they were in pursuit of theft suspects.

The incident happened around 9 a.m. Wednesday along Honoapiilani Highway.

Witnesses said the truck hit an SUV near the Lahaina Bypass, lost control, and landed in the water.

At least one person was treated by paramedics.

There is no word yet on any arrests.

This story may be updated.

