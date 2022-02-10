Police pursuit on Maui ends with truck crashing into ocean

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A truck crashed into the ocean on Maui after police said they were in pursuit of theft suspects.

The incident happened around 9 a.m. Wednesday along Honoapiilani Highway.

Witnesses said the truck hit an SUV near the Lahaina Bypass, lost control, and landed in the water.

At least one person was treated by paramedics.

There is no word yet on any arrests.

This story may be updated.

