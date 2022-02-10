In scare at city hall, man kicks in window panes during Council meeting

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A commotion startled city councilmembers at Honolulu Hale on Thursday morning.

A Zoning and Planning Committee meeting was underway when a man kicked in several window panes outside the third floor council chambers, a county spokesperson said.

At least three glass panels were broken and Honolulu police were quickly called to the scene.

It all happened around 11:10 a.m., and committee members taking part in the meeting immediately went into a recess.

“I told everyone that was in the room, members on the committee and staff ... to get down on the ground and take cover until we could further address the situation as to what was going on,” Councilman and Zoning Committee Chair Brandon Elefante said.

Three glass panels were shattered in the incident. (HNN)

They were shaken up and startled by the incident, which they said gave them flashbacks to riots at the U.S. Capitol last year, and to recent anti-vax protests at Honolulu Hale.

“As much as we have a great public discourse, we want to make sure it is never ever intended to have any harm on anyone,” Councilwoman Radiant Cordero said.

No serious injuries were reported during the incident. It’s unclear at this time if the suspect was arrested.

This story may be updated.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.