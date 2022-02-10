Tributes
Hawaii sees 1,195 new coronavirus infections, 6 additional deaths

File photo of COVID testing
File photo of COVID testing(Hawaii News Now/file)
By HNN Staff
Published: Feb. 10, 2022 at 9:02 AM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii reported 1,195 new coronavirus infections on Thursday.

This brings the state’s total number of infections since the start of the pandemic to 229,531.

The state also confirmed six additional fatalities, raising the death toll to 1,239.

Over the last 14 days, the DOH has reported 17,107 cases.

Below is a breakdown of cases provided by the DOH.

