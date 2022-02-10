Hawaii sees 1,195 new coronavirus infections, 6 additional deaths

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii reported 1,195 new coronavirus infections on Thursday.

This brings the state’s total number of infections since the start of the pandemic to 229,531.

The state also confirmed six additional fatalities, raising the death toll to 1,239.

Over the last 14 days, the DOH has reported 17,107 cases.

Below is a breakdown of cases provided by the DOH.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.