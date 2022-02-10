Hawaii Pacific Health partners with schools to offer health care training program

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Kapolei High School senior Amber Mei Rambaud knew she wanted to pursue a career in the health care field but wasn’t exactly sure how to go about it.

She’s grateful to have found the medical assistant training program offered by Hawaii Pacific Health and her school’s academy of health sciences department.

“I just really like that we get to learn about the different specialties because it really prepares us for what the medical field will be like,” said Rambaud, who is looking forward to completing the free program this summer, taking her final exam and looking for her dream job.

She’s fortunate as the program has seen big success.

Since its inception in 2018, more than 70 students have graduated, with 100% of participants obtaining their national certification on their first attempt.

The program has expanded to welcome all Oahu high school seniors.

The curriculum consists of two semesters of coursework and 225 hours of clinical externships that closely mimic real-world scenarios and includes anatomy and physiology, medical terminology, administrative medical assisting and clinical medical assisting, among other skills.

“We see that about 50% of high school students in Hawaii are not choosing to go on to higher education,” said Carl Hinson, director of workforce development for Hawaii Pacific Health.

“These students need to have different types of skills made available to them in high school so that when they graduate, they can enter right into the workforce.”

The program is cfree and Hawaii Pacific Health is actively seeking incoming high school seniors to sign up. Applications are due March 4. You can find more information and sign up by clicking here.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.