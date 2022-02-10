Tributes
Forecast: After a short period of slow winds, the trade winds will pick up this weekend

Meteorologist Jen Robbins takes a closer look at the wind speeds
By Jennifer Robbins
Published: Feb. 7, 2022 at 9:21 AM HST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Good Thursday evening everyone. Hope you are having a terrific week! The trade winds have slowed down with a few pop up showers over mauka neighborhoods but overall it has been fairly dry. Some clouds are building in during the afternoon. Trade winds will rebuild during the weekend, with developing surface high pressure well north of the state. Periods of enhanced windward rainfall will accompany the trades this weekend as an upper trough passes over the state, decreases stability, and eventually cuts off into a low northeast of the islands.

Let’s talk surf: The current northwest swell will slowly decline Friday and Saturday then fade on Sunday. A west-northwest swell will slowly build on Monday and peak Tuesday and Wednesday, leading to surf around advisory levels. A reinforcing west-northwest swell will build next Thursday. South shore surf will remain seasonably small through the weekend, and a moderate south-southwest swell is possible early next week. East shore surf will remain small over the next couple of days then increase to around seasonal average late Saturday into Monday as trade winds strengthen.

Get 10-minute weather updates, plus your 7-day forecast on Hawaii News Now Sunrise every weekday morning from 4:30 a.m. to 9 a.m. HST with Guy Hagi and team. And enjoy updates on the weather throughout the evening starting at 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. and then again at 9 p.m. and 10 p.m. with Meteorologist Jennifer Robbins on Hawaii News Now. And weekend nights with Ben Gutierrez.

