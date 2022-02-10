Forecast: Light winds to persist through Friday

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A dry and stable land and sea breeze pattern will prevail tonight into Friday. Trade winds will rebuild during the weekend. Periods of enhanced windward rainfall will be possible as the trade winds push increased moisture over the state and a nearby upper level low produces some instability.

The latest northwest swell will continue to slowly lower through Thursday but still remain slightly elevated through Friday night. The next west northwest swell will arrive and fill in sometime around Tuesday. This swell may push north and west facing shore surf back up to High Surf Advisory levels by Tuesday night or Wednesday. A moderate sized south swell is scheduled to arrive late Monday into Tuesday.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.