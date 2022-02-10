Tributes
Forecast: Light winds to persist through Friday

Your top local headlines for Feb. 10, 2022.
By Guy Hagi
Published: Feb. 10, 2022 at 4:33 AM HST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A dry and stable land and sea breeze pattern will prevail tonight into Friday.

Trade winds will rebuild during the weekend.

Periods of enhanced windward rainfall will be possible as the trade winds push increased moisture over the state and a nearby upper-level low produces some instability.

Download HNN's weather app for everything you need to plan your day.
The latest northwest swell will continue to slowly lower through Thursday but still remain slightly elevated through Friday night.

The next west-northwest swell will arrive and fill in sometime around Tuesday. This swell may push north- and west-facing shore surf back up to high surf advisory levels by Tuesday night or Wednesday.

A moderate-sized south swell is scheduled to arrive late Monday into Tuesday.

