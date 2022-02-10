Episode 99: Meet the parents of Team USA ice skater Madison Chock

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The parents of Team USA ice skater Madison Chock join us on ‘Muthaship’ this week!

The Olympian with Hawaii ties recently won her first Olympic medal, earning silver in the team figure skating competition.

Her father Wesley was born on the Big Island and graduated from Iolani and her mother Barbara graduated from UH Manoa and was a back up singer and hula dancer for the legendary Don Ho.

They talk about the sacrifices they made in Madison’s journey to the Olympics and how she went from a little girl with big dreams to one of the best ice skaters in the world! She even practiced at Ice Palace in Halawa several times!

Listen now wherever you download podcasts or find it on our Hawaii News Now website.

Remember to subscribe to the ‘Muthaship’ podcast on any of the following platforms:

For more episodes with Steph, Noli and Brooke, click here to visit the ‘Muthaship’ archives.

Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.