Environmentalists threaten to sue state, county over claims of polluting harbor on Kauai

By HNN Staff
Published: Feb. 9, 2022 at 8:07 PM HST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Environmentalists are threatening to sue the state and Kauai County over claims they are discharging untreated drainage water into the ocean in Kekaha.

Earthjustice said the state Department of Health and the county do not have the required federal permit for the drainage into Kikiaola Harbor. The organization said the ditch system stretches 40 miles along the West Kauai coast and drains into an area popular among fishermen and surfers.

The county said it was informed by the state that a permit is not required.

“We remain committed to fulfilling all legally required actions. As determinations may potentially change, we will immediately move to complete those required actions under DOH direction,” said Capital Improvements Program Manager Wade Lord.

The Health Department said it’s working toward a solution that “will protect public health and the environment.”

