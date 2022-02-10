Tributes
DOT: Man scales fence at Kona airport, impacting 5 flights and more than 1,000 passengers

Your top local headlines for Feb. 10, 2022.
By HNN Staff
Published: Feb. 10, 2022 at 6:21 AM HST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Kona International Airport was forced to shut down on Wednesday night after a man climbed a fence into a restricted area, the state Department of Transportation said.

It started around 6:15 p.m.

DOT officials said the man made into a “sterile area,” which is after TSA screening. That eventually caused the TSA to shut down for an hour and a half, reopening around 9 p.m.

Hawaii County police were notified, but at last check, no arrests have been made.

The DOT said five flights were delayed, affecting more than 1,000 passengers.

All flights eventually took off.

