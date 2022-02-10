Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
Advertisement

Central Middle now has a new name. Well actually, it has its old one again

The historic school unveiled its new signage on what would have been Princess Ruth Keanolani Kanahoahoa Keelikolani's 196th birthday.
By HNN Staff
Published: Feb. 9, 2022 at 5:41 PM HST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Central Middle School in Downtown Honolulu is now known as Keelikolani Middle.

The new name honors a Hawaiian princess who once lived where the school is now.

The historic school unveiled its new signage on what would have been Princess Ruth Keanolani Kanahoahoa Keelikolani’s 196th birthday.

“We’re more specific than just Central,” said School Principal Joseph Passantino.

“When we type it into the internet, schools come up in Minnesota and Illinois. It’s not the same. It gives that pride, that tradition. It also validates the space that we share and once shared with an alii.

Historians say the princess was a high-ranking alii with royal blood on both sides of her family.

She was the great-granddaughter of King Kamehameha I and served as the governor of Hawaii Island for 14 years.

Expanding access to education and preserving Olelo Hawaii were also passions of hers.

“She became an icon to people especially, the makaainana or common folk who saw her as a mainstay of tradition in a time of sweeping changes,” said Ann Marie Kirk, of the School Renaming Committee.

“Today we make her a part of our children’s education.”

The school was built on the site of Hale Keoua, the princess’ grand royal palace, and it has seen several name changes since the early 1900s.

The recent movement to restore the school’s name to Keelikolani started in 2017 after Librarian Holly Gates discovered old documents and artifacts about the princess’ legacy.

State education leaders approved the name change last fall.

“We just kept at it,” Gates said. “We kept going. We really wanted the name change and we didn’t let time or COVID or anything stand in our way.”

The school’s principal says this also presents an opportunity to educate the public about one of Hawaii’s most powerful princesses.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

federal prosecutors allege that former Senate Majority Leader Kalani English took thousands of...
Former Senate majority leader, 2nd lawmaker charged with taking big bribes for legislative action
Scott Deangelo
Honolulu police arrest suspect in connection with Pearl City homicide, arson
Alexa Jacobs' family says she's been in a coma since she passed out from a heat stroke on Friday.
27-year-old Maui police recruit in coma after passing out during training
While COVID cases are declining in Hawaii, the death rate is climbing.
New research sheds light on the link between fatality rates and race in Hawaii
Jai Troche
Police: Amateur MMA fighter confessed to sexually assaulting young girl

Latest News

State Campaign Spending Commission records show that since 2014 the company and its affiliates...
Records show company at center of legislative bribery scandal is a major political donor
Nikko Eterovich was fishing in Hilo basin around midnight last Tuesday when his crew saw a 33.8...
That’s some ika! Angler reels in quite a catch off Hilo
While J. Kalani English and Ty Cullen are now both out of the legislature and face years in...
Former state Rep. Ty Cullen to plead guilty in federal corruption case
Aaron Donald of the LA Rams is not just the most dominant defensive player in the game now.
How Hawaii’s own ‘Coach Nokes’ helped prep one of football’s best defensive players