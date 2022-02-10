Central Middle now has a new name. Well actually, it has its old one again

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Central Middle School in Downtown Honolulu is now known as Keelikolani Middle.

The new name honors a Hawaiian princess who once lived where the school is now.

The historic school unveiled its new signage on what would have been Princess Ruth Keanolani Kanahoahoa Keelikolani’s 196th birthday.

“We’re more specific than just Central,” said School Principal Joseph Passantino.

“When we type it into the internet, schools come up in Minnesota and Illinois. It’s not the same. It gives that pride, that tradition. It also validates the space that we share and once shared with an alii.

Historians say the princess was a high-ranking alii with royal blood on both sides of her family.

She was the great-granddaughter of King Kamehameha I and served as the governor of Hawaii Island for 14 years.

Expanding access to education and preserving Olelo Hawaii were also passions of hers.

“She became an icon to people especially, the makaainana or common folk who saw her as a mainstay of tradition in a time of sweeping changes,” said Ann Marie Kirk, of the School Renaming Committee.

“Today we make her a part of our children’s education.”

The school was built on the site of Hale Keoua, the princess’ grand royal palace, and it has seen several name changes since the early 1900s.

The recent movement to restore the school’s name to Keelikolani started in 2017 after Librarian Holly Gates discovered old documents and artifacts about the princess’ legacy.

State education leaders approved the name change last fall.

“We just kept at it,” Gates said. “We kept going. We really wanted the name change and we didn’t let time or COVID or anything stand in our way.”

The school’s principal says this also presents an opportunity to educate the public about one of Hawaii’s most powerful princesses.

