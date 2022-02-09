Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
Advertisement

White House denounces Florida GOP over ‘Don’t Say Gay’ bill

The measure has drawn widespread condemnation from activist groups who argue it would...
The measure has drawn widespread condemnation from activist groups who argue it would marginalize LGBTQ children and families and stifle discussions about LGBTQ history.(Source: Matthew Kaiser)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 8, 2022 at 8:03 PM HST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) - The White House on Tuesday slammed Florida Republicans over a proposal to ban discussions of sexual orientation or gender identity in the state’s schools.

A White House spokesperson weighed in on the legislation, dubbed by activists as the “Don’t Say Gay” bill, shortly after a GOP-controlled committee approved the measure.

“Every parent hopes that our leaders will ensure their children’s safety, protection, and freedom. Today, conservative politicians in Florida rejected those basic values by advancing legislation that is designed to target and attack the kids who need support the most – LGBTQI+ students, who are already vulnerable to bullying and violence just for being themselves,” the White House statement read.

The bill states that “a school district may not encourage classroom discussion about sexual orientation or gender identity in primary grade levels or in a manner that is not age-appropriate or developmentally appropriate for students.” Parents could sue a school district for violations.

The measure, which has also been introduced in the state House of Representatives, has drawn widespread condemnation from activist groups who argue it would marginalize LGBTQ children and families and stifle discussions about LGBTQ history. Both bills are still in the committee phase.

Republican Sen. Dennis Baxley, who sponsored the proposal, told lawmakers in the Senate Education Committee on Tuesday that the bill wouldn’t forbid spontaneous discussions but would bar districts from incorporating LGBTQ topics into curriculum.

“Some discussions are for with your parents. And I think when you start opening sexual-type discussions with children, you’re entering a very dangerous zone,” Baxley said.

Asked about the proposal on Tuesday, Republican Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said, “I haven’t looked at any particulars of anything but I do think you’ve seen instances in which kids are encouraged to be doing stuff with like a gender ideology and I think the parents really do need to be involved in that.”

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Traffic was backed up for hours as Honolulu police responded.
SWAT finds man dead after hours-long standoff near Kahana Bay
federal prosecutors allege that former Senate Majority Leader Kalani English took thousands of...
Former Senate majority leader, 2nd lawmaker charged with taking big bribes for legislative action
Jai Troche
Police: Amateur MMA fighter confessed to sexually assaulting young girl
While COVID cases are declining in Hawaii, the death rate is climbing.
New research sheds light on the link between fatality rates and race in Hawaii
Scott Deangelo
Honolulu police arrest suspect in connection with Pearl City homicide, arson

Latest News

federal prosecutors allege that former Senate Majority Leader Kalani English took thousands of...
Former Senate majority leader, 2nd lawmaker charged with taking big bribes for legislative action
The Debrief: Feb. 8, 2022
The Debrief: Feb. 8, 2022
“I'm disgusted. It's dispicable that I have to fight this far.”
Military families impacted by water crisis take their plight to nation’s capital
Representing the Office of Hawaiian Affairs, Mana Caceres, Kalehua Caceres and Edward Halealoha...
Stolen ancestral remains to be brought back to Hawaii from Germany, Austria