On Wednesday: Nathan Chen returns to the ice; snowboarding competition continues

Nathan Chen, of the United States, competes during the men's short program figure skating...
Nathan Chen, of the United States, competes during the men's short program figure skating competition at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Tuesday, Feb. 8, 2022, in Beijing.(Source: AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
By HNN Staff
Published: Feb. 9, 2022 at 1:05 PM HST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Ready for more Olympic figure skating? Of course you are!

Tune in Wednesday at 3 p.m. on KHNL to watch Nathan Chen return to the ice in Beijing. Plus, catch competition in snowboarding, curling and alpine skiing.

Want to watch online? Click here and log in using your TV provider. You can also watch live coverage of the Olympics on the streaming service Peacock.

Looking for more competition at the Winter Games?

See a complete schedule and get details on where to watch by clicking here.

