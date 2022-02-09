Warriors basketball returns to Manoa for crucial home games against Long Beach State, Fullerton

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The University of Hawaii men’s basketball team returns to Manoa, gearing up a pair of crucial games against the top two teams in the Big West Conference.

The ‘Bows begin the weekend hosting Long Beach State on Thursday, UH beat the Beach in their Conference opener, however LBSU went on to win eight straight games.

On Saturday, Hawaii takes on Cal State Fullerton in a nationally televised contest on ESPN 2.

Hawaii is coming off of a tough two-game losing streak on the road against UC Riverside and UC Davis.

Tip off for both contests are set for 7:00 p.m. Hawaii time with Thursday’s game televised on Spectrum Sports and Saturday’s game to be televised on ESPN 2.

