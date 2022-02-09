Tributes
Wahine hoops return to the road for games against Cal State Fullerton, Long Beach State

(Hawaii Athletics)
By Kyle Chinen
Published: Feb. 9, 2022 at 12:29 PM HST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - University of Hawaii women’s basketball team heads to the mainland this weekend for pivotal match ups against Cal State Fullerton and Long Beach State.

First up, the Wahine take on Cal State Fullerton on Thursday, followed by a trip to the Pyramid to face the No. 1 team in the Big West Conference Long Beach State.

Hawaii is currently slotted at the No. 3 spot in the Conference after sweeping their homestand last weekend with big wins against UC Davis and UC Riverside.

Those wins thanks to Senior Amy Atwell who broke the team’s all-time three point shooting record with her 168th shot made from beyond the arc on Saturday.

Tip off on Thursday is set for 5:00 p.m. Hawaii time while Saturday’s game is set for 2:00 p.m. Hawaii time.

