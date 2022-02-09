From the turf to the stands, crews work to get SoFi Stadium ready for Super Bowl 56

LOS ANGELES (HawaiiNewsNow) - In a word, the SoFi Stadium is impressive.

Also impressive: How quickly crews have worked to get it ready for Super Bowl 56 on Sunday. The stadium just hosted the NFC Championship a little more than a week ago.

Hawaii News Now’s team in Los Angeles for the Super Bowl got a tour of the stadium Tuesday and the first thing you notice as you enter is the sheer size ― at 3.1 million square feet.

As you enter, the stadium opens up below you. It was designed to not interfere with airspace for approaching planes because it’s very close to LAX.

The video board weighs 2.4 million pounds, and you can’t take your eyes off it.

But this week they needed to tweak some details…because there’s a difference between being a home stadium for a playoff game and being an impartial structure for the sport’s biggest game.

On Tuesday, crews were finishing up the paint on the turf, building an extra press box and adding another 30,000 seats to increase capacity.

But officials aren’t just busy making changes inside the building.

There’s everything that will take place outside on the rest of the 298-acre property.

“It’s not just a game, right? It’s a game, it’s a concert. It’s again, hospitality parties,” said Katie Keenan, NFL senior director of events.

“There are so many different parts and pieces which takes lots of coordination and space. So we’ve used a lot of the space in and around the stadium.”

And the NFL has very high standards. The man in charge of the turf worked on every turf since the very first Super Bowl since 1967.

He’s also the man who installed the most recent turf at Aloha Stadium.

