Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
Advertisement

From the turf to the stands, crews work to get SoFi Stadium ready for Super Bowl 56

In a word, the SoFi Stadium is impressive.
In a word, the SoFi Stadium is impressive.(Hawaii News Now)
By Steve Uyehara
Published: Feb. 8, 2022 at 4:43 PM HST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOS ANGELES (HawaiiNewsNow) - In a word, the SoFi Stadium is impressive.

Also impressive: How quickly crews have worked to get it ready for Super Bowl 56 on Sunday. The stadium just hosted the NFC Championship a little more than a week ago.

Hawaii News Now’s team in Los Angeles for the Super Bowl got a tour of the stadium Tuesday and the first thing you notice as you enter is the sheer size ― at 3.1 million square feet.

As you enter, the stadium opens up below you. It was designed to not interfere with airspace for approaching planes because it’s very close to LAX.

The video board weighs 2.4 million pounds, and you can’t take your eyes off it.

But this week they needed to tweak some details…because there’s a difference between being a home stadium for a playoff game and being an impartial structure for the sport’s biggest game.

On Tuesday, crews were finishing up the paint on the turf, building an extra press box and adding another 30,000 seats to increase capacity.

Caption

But officials aren’t just busy making changes inside the building.

There’s everything that will take place outside on the rest of the 298-acre property.

“It’s not just a game, right? It’s a game, it’s a concert. It’s again, hospitality parties,” said Katie Keenan, NFL senior director of events.

“There are so many different parts and pieces which takes lots of coordination and space. So we’ve used a lot of the space in and around the stadium.”

And the NFL has very high standards. The man in charge of the turf worked on every turf since the very first Super Bowl since 1967.

He’s also the man who installed the most recent turf at Aloha Stadium.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Traffic was backed up for hours as Honolulu police responded.
SWAT finds man dead after hours-long standoff near Kahana Bay
Jai Troche
Police: Amateur MMA fighter confessed to sexually assaulting young girl
While COVID cases are declining in Hawaii, the death rate is climbing.
New research sheds light on the link between fatality rates and race in Hawaii
As the Omicron surge begins to wane in Hawaii, the pressure to ease COVID restrictions is...
Pressure to further ease COVID rules mounts as cases decline
Jasyon Ocino was born prematurely at 25 weeks and weighed just under three pounds
Class-action lawsuit accuses HMSA of denying needed medical treatments

Latest News

(Image: Hawaii News Now)
Local boy and sportscaster Rob Fukuzaki talks about life in Los Angeles
Hawaii loves LA sports teams ― and those teams love Hawaii.
Super Bowl 2022: Hawaii loves LA sports teams ... and the feeling is mutual
Hawaii loves LA sports teams and those teams love Hawaii.
Super Bowl 2022: Hawaii loves LA sports teams ... and the feeling is mutual
The 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing
On Monday: Team USA’s Nathan Chen returns to the ice for short program competition